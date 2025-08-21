Criswell was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Criswell has spent most of the 2025 season at Triple-A but has appeared in seven games (one start) with the Red Sox, logging a 3.57 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings of work. He owns a 4-2 record, 3.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 68:28 K:BB across 65.2 innings at Triple-A.