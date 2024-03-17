Criswell allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in Saturday's spring start against the Orioles.

Criswell made his third spring start and faced a Baltimore lineup that featured six projected starters. He allowed a pair of first-inning runs then settled in, retiring the final eight batters faced. Criswell primarily throws a sinker, slider (Statcast identifies it as a sweeper) and cutter. "The slider has some outlier movement," Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. "He has a long history of strike-throwing and induces a lot of weak contact." The soft-tossing right-hander, who is in the mix for a rotation spot, has a 3.77 ERA over 14.1 Grapefruit League innings.