Criswell will start Friday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and will step into Boston's rotation to fill the spot vacated by Richard Fitts' demotion earlier this week. Criswell, who's worked out of the bullpen in each of his six MLB appearances this year, has a 5.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings. It may only be a spot start for the 29-year-old since trade-acquisition Dustin May is scheduled to make his Red Sox debut Sunday.