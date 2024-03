Criswell allowed two hits and struck out four over four scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against Baltimore.

Criswell emerged as a starter candidate following Lucas Giolito's elbow injury and made his fourth Grapefruit League start. The right-hander has a 3.14 ERA with 13 strikeouts and two walks across 14.1 innings in his four starts and sports a 2.95 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 18.1 innings overall.