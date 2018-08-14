Butler was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Butler is out of options, so the Red Sox were forced to drop him from their 40-man roster in order to clear a spot for Blake Swihart, who was returned from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 31-year-old catcher went 1-for-6 in a pair of starts for the Red Sox before being DFA'd. Butler will take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll head next.

