Butler agreed to a deal with the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Butler spent his 2017 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket, slashing .259/.336/.375 over 266 plate appearances. He became a free agent at season's end but will be brought back on board with the team he's spent eight of the past nine years with. He'll likely serve as organizational catching depth and isn't likely to emerge onto the fantasy radar any time soon.