Red Sox's Dan Butler: Starts Friday
Butler started Friday and went 1-for-4 in a 19-12 victory over the Orioles.
Butler made his first start for the Red Sox since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket last week. Sandy Leon had made six straight starts before getting the night off. With a doubleheader Saturday, Butler will likely start one of those games, which figures to be his final start while up with Boston. Blake Swihart (hamstring) is expected to be activated for the Red Sox's two-game series in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
