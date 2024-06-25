Hamilton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Hamilton hit a big home run in the Red Sox' comeback win over the Blue Jays on Monday, but he will begin Tuesday's festivities on the bench. Ceddanne Rafaela is at shortstop and Enmanuel Valdez will play second base.
