The Red Sox recalled Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

The 27-year-old has been at Worcester for the past couple weeks but will rejoin Boston as Marcelo Mayer (wrist) heads to the injured list. Hamilton has a .505 OPS in 62 MLB games this season and is likely to serve as a reserve infielder while up with the big club.

