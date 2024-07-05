Hamilton went 1-for-5 with a walk, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases against the Marlins in Thursday's 6-5 extra-innings victory.

Hamilton scored Boston's first two runs of the contest, then collected a go-ahead RBI on a groundout in the 12th frame. The infielder also recorded two swipes of third base, moving him up to fourth in MLB with 23 stolen bases (on 24 attempts) on the season. Though Hamilton has seen his playing time dry up a bit of late, he has continued to produce fairly well. Despite hitting just .200 over his past 35 at-bats, he's recorded a home run, five RBI, eight runs and nine stolen bases during that stretch.