Hamilton (side) exited Monday's contest against Toronto due to left side discomfort in the fourth inning, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Hamilton was removed from the game in bottom of the fourth inning after striking out for a second time in the top of the frame. The shortstop may have tweaked something in his side in his final at-bat of the day and a more exact diagnosis will likely be provided by the Red Sox after Monday's game concludes.