Red Sox's David Hamilton: Has impact off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton entered as a pinch runner, stole two bases and scored a run in Monday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.
Hamilton pinch ran for Abraham Toro in the top of the ninth and was responsible for giving the Red Sox the lead, but Jordan Hicks was unable to close out the Twins in the bottom of the frame. Hamilton, who was recently called up from Triple-A Worcester, is up to 17 steals over 64 games. He should remain up with the team for as long as it takes Marcelo Mayer (wrist) to heal.
