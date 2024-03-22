Hamilton was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Hamilton made a brief big-league debut in 2023 and struggled to a .121/.256/.182 line across only 39 plate appearances. He's been a prolific base stealer at every minor-league level, which makes him a name to monitor should he get another chance in Boston.
