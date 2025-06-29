Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Hamilton has now hit the bench in four of the Red Sox's last five matchups, with Boston facing three lefties and two righties during that stretch. The Red Sox have continued to rotate a number of players at second base, as Romy Gonzalez, Marcelo Mayer (personal) and Nick Sogard have also seen starts at the position within the past week. Mayer could end up settling in as the primary option at the keystone when Alex Bregman (quadriceps) returns from the injured list and steps back in as the Red Sox's everyday third baseman.