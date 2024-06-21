Share Video

Hamilton is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Cincinnati.

The left-handed hitting Hamilton has been an everyday guy lately for the Red Sox, but he'll begin this one on the bench as the Reds send southpaw Andrew Abbott to the bump. Hamilton has also dealt with a side issue this week, so the team could be exercising caution here. Romy Gonzalez will handle shortstop Friday.

