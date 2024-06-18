Hamilton (side) is absent from the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hamilton was lifted from Monday's game against the Blue Jays with left side discomfort and will be held out of Tuesday's starting nine. The severity of the injury is unclear, but a team day off Thursday should aid Hamilton's recovery, if necessary. Ceddanne Rafaela will play shortstop and bat ninth in Hamilton's place.
