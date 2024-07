Hamilton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Jamie Westbrook and Ceddanne Rafaela will serve as the Red Sox's starters in the middle infield while the lefty-hitting Hamilton sits against southpaw JP Sears. Hamilton should continue to serve as Boston's primary option at second base against right-handers with Enmanuel Valdez having been optioned to Triple-A Worcester.