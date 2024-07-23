Hamilton isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
With left-handed starter Ty Blach on the mound for Colorado, the lefty-hitting Hamilton will step out of the lineup Tuesday. Jamie Westbrook will pick up another start at second base as a result, batting ninth.
