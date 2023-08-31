The Red Sox optioned Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
With Wilyer Abreu returning from the paternity list, Hamilton will end up being Boston's roster casualty. The 25-year-old infielder is just 4-for-33 across 15 games in the majors this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Brought up by Boston•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Days in big leagues numbered•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Swipes bag in win•