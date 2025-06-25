Hamilton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Hamilton will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with all three absences coming while the Red Sox have went up against left-handed starting pitchers. The 27-year-old had occupied the keystone in each of the previous six matchups with right-handers, however, and he could retain a regular spot in the lineup after the Red Sox demoted the struggling Kristian Campbell to Triple-A Worcester last week. Campbell could end up getting most of his reps at first base when he returns from the minors, but Hamilton will still be at risk of moving into more of a utility role when Alex Bregman (quadriceps) is activated from the injured list. Marcelo Mayer has been serving as the Red Sox's primary third baseman, but he'll spell Hamilton at second base Wednesday and could end up seeing the bulk of his reps at the keystone once Bregman is back in the fold.