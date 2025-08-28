Hamilton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hamilton had started in each of the Red Sox's last three games and went 4-for-10 with a home run, a double and three RBI, but the left-handed-hitting infielder will hit the bench Thursday while southpaw Cade Povich takes the hill for Baltimore. Ceddanne Rafaela will get the nod at second base in the series finale, but Hamilton could continue to see the bulk of the starts at the keystone against right-handed pitching until Wilyer Abreu's (calf) eventual return from the injured list pushes Rafaela to the infield on a more frequent basis.