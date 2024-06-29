Hamilton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hamilton went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Padres, and he'll begin Saturday's contest in the dugout. Ceddanne Rafaela will start at shortstop and bat ninth against San Diego right-hander Michael King.
