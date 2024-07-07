Hamilton started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 14-4 loss to the Yankees.

Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez have shared second base against right-handers, but both were in the starting lineup Saturday against Gerrit Cole. Hamilton had a hot stretch from mid-May to mid-June but was cooled off since. He entered Saturday's contest on a 3-for-25 (.120) run, which has reduced his playing time. Hamilton's started just four of the last 10 games. Boston manager Alex Cora talked to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe about the challenges of getting both Hamilton and Valdez in the lineup. "We would love them to play against righties, but Tyler [O'Neill] is swinging the bat well," Cora said. "We have Wilyer [Abreu], he's healthy. It's more about the fastball of the opposition [with Valdez and Hamilton]. They have their strengths and weaknesses." Hamilton has a better track record against four-seamers, while Valdez is better against off-speed pitches.