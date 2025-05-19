Hamilton started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-4 loss to Atlanta.

Hamilton got the start at second base with a slumping Kristian Campbell (.078 in last 13 games) getting a breather. Hamilton doesn't start often but has made an impact with eight steals in a limited role (58 at-bats). With news that Campbell has begun taking reps at first base, an opening could eventually emerge for Hamilton, who has shaken off an early season slump. He's batting .393 (11-for-28) with six steals in 12 games during the month of May.