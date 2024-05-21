Hamilton started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over Tampa.

Hamilton made his fourth start in the last six games and has hit safely in five straight. Once a forgotten man on the roster -- he started just 12 times and had 50 plate appearances over 35 games after being called up April 6 -- Hamilton is 6-for-15 with four extra-base hits with three runs and three RBI during the hit streak. Vaughn Grissom (.135) has yet to establish himself as the everyday second baseman, so there is an opportunity for Hamilton to become fantasy relevant.