Hamilton went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Hamilton has already racked up two steals in three games at the major-league level after logging 27 thefts in 52 contests for Triple-A Worcester. The shortstop has gone 1-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored. He has a chance to carve out a strong-side platoon role while Pablo Reyes (abdomen) is on the injured list for the next 10 days at a minimum.