Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and was caught stealing in Thursday's 7-0 win over Oakland.

Hamilton doubled and scored in the first inning then singled and was caught stealing an inning later. It was the second time he was caught stealing this year for Hamilton, who has been successful 23 times; he and Jarren Duran top the Red Sox with 25 attempted thefts. The infielder, whose hot bat from late-May/early-June cooled recently, has multiple hits in two of the last three games.