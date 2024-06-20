Hamilton started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Hamilton returned to the starting lineup after dealing with discomfort in his side. He put the Red Sox on top, 1-0, with a run-producing single in the third inning and later stole his 20th base of the season. Hamilton has been prominent in the team's recent transition to the "Running Red Sox," who have attempted 17 steals (twice caught) over the last four games.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Checking back into starting nine•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Enters as pinch runner•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: On bench Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Dealing with side issue•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Exits early versus Toronto•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Causes mayhem on basepaths•