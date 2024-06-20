Hamilton started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Hamilton returned to the starting lineup after dealing with discomfort in his side. He put the Red Sox on top, 1-0, with a run-producing single in the third inning and later stole his 20th base of the season. Hamilton has been prominent in the team's recent transition to the "Running Red Sox," who have attempted 17 steals (twice caught) over the last four games.