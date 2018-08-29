Red Sox's David Price: Exits with left wrist contusion

Price was removed from Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a left wrist contusion, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price suffered the injury after taking a liner off his wrist in the third inning Wednesday. The southpaw recovered to retire Austin Dean to end the inning, but immediately went into the clubhouse with trainers afterwards before giving way to Hector Velazquez prior to the fourth inning. He allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three across three innings before exiting, ending a steak of seven consecutive quality starts. Price will be further evaluated before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start.