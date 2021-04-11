The Red Sox reinstated Martinez (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale in Baltimore.
Martinez was placed on the COVID-19 in accordance with health and safety protocols after he exhibited some symptoms of a cold following Thursday's win over the Orioles. He remained away from the team for Saturday's game as a result, but after he subsequently tested negative for the virus in all of his rapid tests, Martinez will be allowed to rejoin the Red Sox. He'll serve as Boston's designated hitter and bat third in the order Sunday as the Red Sox conclude the divisional series.