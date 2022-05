Martinez (back) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, batting third while serving as the designated hitter, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Martinez was scratched Sunday against Seattle due to back spasms, but the issue was evidently fairly minor, as he's good to go following Monday's scheduled off day. That's great news for the Red Sox, as Martinez is off to an excellent start at the plate this season, hitting .349/.390/.581.