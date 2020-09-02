site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Back in action Wednesday
Martinez (hand) is starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Martinez was hit by a pitch on his left hand during Sunday's contest that forced him to miss two games. However, he'll start in left field and bat fourth Wednesday.
