Martinez (wrist) will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Astros, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

A left wrist issue kept Martinez out of the lineup for three straight games, but the Red Sox didn't expect the injury to be serious enough to send him to the injured list. That's indeed the case, as he's back in action Tuesday and will look to build on a bounceback season which has seen him hit .321/.389/.569 through 54 games.