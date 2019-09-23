Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Bangs out three hits

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Red Sox's 7-4 win over the Rays.

After missing three games with a groin injury, Martinez returned to the lineup for the final two contests of the weekend and didn't take long to begin raking again. While Martinez hasn't reported any setbacks with the groin coming out of either of his back-to-back starts, the Red Sox may choose to exercise caution with his usage anyway over the season's final week with the team already eliminated from postseason contention.