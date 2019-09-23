Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Bangs out three hits
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Red Sox's 7-4 win over the Rays.
After missing three games with a groin injury, Martinez returned to the lineup for the final two contests of the weekend and didn't take long to begin raking again. While Martinez hasn't reported any setbacks with the groin coming out of either of his back-to-back starts, the Red Sox may choose to exercise caution with his usage anyway over the season's final week with the team already eliminated from postseason contention.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: In lineup, as expected•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scheduled to play Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Remains out Friday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Won't return before weekend•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sits as expected•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slated to sit out Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...