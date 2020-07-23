Martinez batted second in the order during Tuesday's exhibition game against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

This was a surprise maneuver by Boston manager Ron Roenicke, who a day earlier had tagged Rafael Devers as the team's likely No. 2 hitter. But the manager is apparently reconsidering deploying two lefties in a row at the top of the order. "The reason being simply because we have [Andrew] Benintendi followed with Devers and we know that gives the opponent the opportunity to bring in a left-hander against them, and this breaks it up and makes it tough now," Roenicke said. Martinez, who has batted third or fourth since joining Boston, stepped in behind left-handed-hitting leadoff batter Andrew Benintendi against Toronto right-hander Nate Pearson. It's unclear if Martinez will occupy the two-hole every game or only when a lefty hitter is leading off, but the move is in line with a trend of having a team's most dangerous hitter batting second. "This is something that I don't know for a fact, but this is something that the analytics people tell me," said Roenicke. "For whatever reason, the second spot in your lineup is the most important spot in your lineup."