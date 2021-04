Martinez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the White Sox.

Martinez clubbed a solo homer over the fence in left field during the second inning, increasing Boston's lead to six. He would later tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single. The 33-year-old has pieced together a modest four-game hitting streak and is slashing .383/.439/.800 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 15 contests this season.