Martinez went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-8 win over Houston.

Martinez went yard in the third inning for his first homer since May 20 -- he has battled foot and wrist injuries since then. In the sixth, he reached on a run-scoring error, then scored when Christian Vazquez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Martinez is slashing a strong .312/.377/.561 with 13 homers, 41 RBI and 43 runs scored across 246 plate appearances. He should continue to hit in the heart of Boston's order while seeing time as the designated hitter and corner outfield depth.