Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Martinez has been the lone bright spot in Boston's lineup to start the year, looking like a 2019 version of himself rather than his 2020 self. The right-handed hitter was the only Red Sox batter to give Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman trouble all day, smacking a solo shot off him in the fourth and hitting an RBI double in the sixth. The 33-year-old has a career .290/.354/.530 slash line and the Red Sox will benefit greatly if he can maintain consistency.