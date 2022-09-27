Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and a second run scored in Monday's 14-8 loss to the Orioles.

Martinez launched his 13th home run in the second inning off Jordan Lyles. The 34-year-old outfielder/DH, who will become a free agent this offseason, is in the finishing stretch of his fifth season with Boston. It's been the least productive of his time with the Red Sox, and Martinez is not expected to return in 2023. Nevertheless, he's expected to start most of the final eight games of 2022.