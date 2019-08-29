Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks 32nd homer

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and another run scored during Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Martinez hit his 32nd homer of the season with a 399-foot, two-run shot off Peter Lambert in the third inning. The 32-year-old now has eight home runs in August and leads the Red Sox with 32 long balls and a .387 on-base percentage.

