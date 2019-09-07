Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks 35th homer

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

Martinez hit his 35th homer of the season to avert a shutout with a ninth-inning 397-foot shot off Aroldis Chapman. The 32-year-old now has 12 home runs since the beginning of August and has improved his slash line to .310/.387/.581 in 516 at-bats for the season.

