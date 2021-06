Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees.

Martinez went deep to center field in the third inning, extending Boston's lead to 5-0 at the time. The designated hitter has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, going 17-for-66 (.258) with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored in that span. He's posted an OPS of .902 with 15 long balls, 47 RBI and 52 runs scored through 72 games overall.