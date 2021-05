Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martinez started the past four contests and will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-15 with three doubles, two RBI and a run during that stretch. Marwin Gonzalez, Danny Santana and Hunter Renfroe will start from left to right in the outfield while Alex Verdugo serves as the designated hitter in the series finale.