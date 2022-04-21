Martinez was diagnosed with left adductor tightness after leaving Wednesday's game against Toronto, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger suffered the injury during the third inning while heading into second base after hitting a double. Martinez could undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, but for now, he should be considered day-to-day.
