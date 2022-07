Manager Alex Cora said Martinez didn't appear off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Rays due to some soreness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 34-year-old was held out of the lineup Tuesday for what appeared to be a routine maintenance day, but Cora announced after the game the slugger is managing some soreness. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so Martinez could be back in the starting nine for Wednesday's contest.