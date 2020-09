Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Wednesday against the Braves.

Martinez had missed the team's past two games after being hit by a pitch on the hand. However, he showed no ill effects in his return to the lineup, driving an RBI double in the first inning. Four frames later, he added an RBI single. Overall, Martinez is hitting .218/.305/.387 with three home runs, 14 runs scored and 17 RBI across 141 plate appearances.