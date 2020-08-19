site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Exits due to dehydration
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martinez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to dehydration, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 32-year-old went 1-for-2 with an RBI double before being lifted for a pinch hitter during the fifth inning. Martinez should return to action within a day or two after getting rehydrated.
