Manager Alex Cora expects Martinez (groin) to start Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game, but Cora's comments -- and the fact Martinez will be available to pinch hit Saturday -- suggest that was only a precautionary measure.
