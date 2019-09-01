Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Extends on-base streak

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.

Martinez extended his on-base streak to 12 games, during which he's been an RBI machine. The recently turned 32-year-old has driven in 20 runs, giving him 92 RBI over 124 games. That leaves him in position to knock in at least 100 runs for a fourth time in the last five seasons.