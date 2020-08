Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Rays.

It took 15 games, but the 32-year-old slugger finally connected on his first homer of 2020. Seven of Martinez's 11 hits coming into Monday were doubles, however, so it was only a matter of time before one went over the fence. On the season, he's now hitting .233 with four RBI, but don't be surprised if Monday's blast marks the beginning of a hot streak for Martinez.